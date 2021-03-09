Champions League qualification will not impact Liverpool’s summer transfer plans

Champions League qualification has been made increasingly difficult by Liverpool over the last few weeks, but only through their own detriment.

Having lost their last six Premier League games at Anfield, the reigning champions now sit seven points adrift of fourth place with ten fixtures left to play.

Naturally, fans and pundits alike have expressed concern that Liverpool’s summer transfer plans could be impacted by sitting out the Champions League for a season.

However, reliable journalist Dominic King reported in his article for the Daily Mail that if the Reds finish outside the top four, it will not impact on the recruitment budget.

Based on current form, it seems unlikely Liverpool will qualify for the Champions League by conventional means, with actually winning the tournament this season seemingly more plausible.

It’s unclear what plans FSG have for the Reds this summer, in terms of a transfer budget, but it’s reassuring to hear it at least won’t be altered by the team’s faltering form.

One thing Liverpool seemingly haven’t exploited too much of late is Jurgen Klopp’s pulling power – he’s arguably the best manager in the world and ambitious players will want to work under him – perhaps that could play a significant role.