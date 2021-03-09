Jurgen Klopp rejects Germany link & says he’ll stay at Liverpool until 2024

Jurgen Klopp has been linked with the soon to be vacant Germany job, and the Liverpool boss has now responded to the rumours.

Speaking in his pre-Leipzig press conference on Tuesday afternoon, the former Borussia Dortmund manager rolled his eyes and laughed as soon as he was asked the question.

Klopp wasted no time pouring water on the rumours, saying ‘someone else will do the job’ in his response – which you can hear in full on LFC’s official YouTube channel.

The Liverpool boss also went ahead and dispelled any doubt over his future at Anfield, saying he intends to lead the Reds until the end of his contract in 2024 – see the tweets below (he speaks in his native German in the video above).

Klopp: "No, I will not be available as a potential coach of the German national team in the summer or after the summer. I have three years left at Liverpool. It's a simple situation; you sign a contract and you try to stick to that."#LFC — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) March 9, 2021

Klopp: "I will not be available as a potential coach for the German team. I have three years left at LFC don't I? It's simple. You sign a contract and you stick to that contract. I stuck to contracts at Mainz and Dortmund." #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) March 9, 2021

MORE: Liverpool given major boost as centre-half returns to training ahead of Champions League clash

It was confirmed earlier today that Joachim Low will step down as Germany manager after EUFA Euro 2020, ending a 15-year sting as boss of the four-time World Cup winners.

Klopp has previously stated his desire to manage the national team, but his comments from the pre-Leipzig press conference should ease any fears among Liverpool fans.