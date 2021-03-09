Klopp is a ‘hot candidate’ for Germany job says the reliable Christian Falk

We’re really not that keen on listening to months of speculation about whether Jurgen Klopp will leave Liverpool and take over as Germany manager.

So we hope he rules himself out nice and quickly!

But today, Jogi Löw announced that he’ll step down following this summer’s Euro – meaning one of the biggest international jobs will become available.

Christian Falk, the editor of Bild and the journalist who broke the Thiago news in the summer, claims Klopp and Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick are the main candidates.

Jürgen Klopp AND Hansi Flick are the hot candidates for successors of Jogi Löw. The Bundestrainer of @DFB_Team will resign in summer @LFC @FCBayern @BILD_Sport — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) March 9, 2021

Obviously Germany want Klopp – that’s a given – but that doesn’t mean he’ll pander for an exit.

He has a contract until 2024 and we think unless FSG sack him, which we very much doubt will happen, Klopp will honour it.

Regardless of what happens, he’ll exit Liverpool eventually as a legend and an all-time great – but we cannot imagine he’ll do that before he’s back in a packed Anfield with his best players back on the pitch.