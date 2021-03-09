Leipzig dealt injury blow ahead of Liverpool Champions League clash

Liverpool’s Champions League opponents RB Leipzig have been dealt a fitness blow ahead of Wednesday night’s fixture.

Wing-back Angelino, who was a handful in the first leg, has been ruled out of the game with an ongoing muscular problem – see the tweet below:

Meanwhile, @angel_tasende69 (muscle injury) is training individually and will not be available for Wednesday's game in Budapest. 🔴⚪ #RBLeipzig #LFCRBL pic.twitter.com/McGkQSTMaz — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) March 9, 2021

MORE: Leipzig’s Angelino lays into Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold: “He’s too attacking”

The Spaniard was expected to make his return to the side after sitting out the last few games, but he won’t be in the squad to face Liverpool.

While it’s never something we’d wish on anyone, it comes as an advantage to the Reds to not have the Spaniard bombarding down the flank, as he was a pest in the reverse fixture and Trent Alexander-Arnold isn’t in the best run of form.

Liverpool take a 2-0 lead into the second leg and will be hoping to avoid yet another humbling after falling apart in their domestic season.

Both sides will travel to Budapest again this week, which could actually come as an advantage for Liverpool, given they’ve lost their last six games at Anfield.