Leipzig full-back lays into Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold: “He’s too attacking”

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold has come under criticism from RB Leipzig full-back Angelino.

The Spaniard has played against the Scouser a handful of times, but the latest was in the reverse fixture of Wednesday night’s Champions League clash in Budapest.

In this game, Leipzig were able to exploit what Angelino has described as a ‘weakness’ in Liverpool’s team: Trent’s keenness to get forward.

It’s no surprise to Reds supporters the 22-year-old has been called out for prioritising attack over defence, as it is a common criticism of the full-back – but the former Man City man did laud his opposite number.

“We got behind their full-backs a few times,” Angelino said (via The Athletic). “Their technique is really good. Alexander-Arnold with the ball is unbelievable, but sometimes he’s too attacking.

“So we have to explore the weakness, get a few more chances like we did in the first game. That was our mistake: we didn’t put them away.”

Liverpool will be doing their best to spoil Leipzig’s plans on Wednesday night, with the Reds desperate to find some success in what is otherwise a miserable season.

Champions League qualification now seems unlikely for the Reds via the conventional method of finishing inside the Premier League’s top four, so going all-out to win the tournament this term could be made a priority.

It’s not lost on us just how difficult that is, mind you – but Liverpool currently sit seven points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea with just ten games remaining and our form suggests we won’t bridge the gap.