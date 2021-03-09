Leipzig star calls out Daily Mail for twisting comments about Liverpool defender

RB Leipzig wing-back Angelino has called out UK media outlet MailOnline for twisting what he said about Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Speaking ahead of his side’s clash with the Premier League champions this week, the Spaniard spoke highly of the Reds’ full-backs, but did have one criticism.

Angelino said Trent is “too offensive” in his playing style, which gives opponents – in this case, Leipzig – chances to get in behind Liverpool’s defence.

He did say this, but a tweet by MailOnline Sport half-twisted what the former Manchester City player said to make it sound like he was slating the Reds’ right-back.

Never said that — Angelino (@angel_tasende69) March 9, 2021

MORE: Leipzig dealt injury blow ahead of Liverpool Champions League clash

Again, Angelino did say what the MailOnline quote – you can see it in this video via the Liverpool Echo – but we’re guessing the Spaniard has taken issue with how the tweet and headline is worded.

The tweet reads: “Trent Alexander-Arnold is a ‘weakness’ for Liverpool and can be exploited, claims Angelino” and the headline reads: “Trent Alexander-Arnold is a ‘weakness’ for Liverpool, claims Angelino” (just in case they get deleted).

His words have been twisted in a way to make it sound like he’s calling Trent a weakness in Liverpool’s team, when in fact he was just commenting on the Scouser’s over-commitment to offensive play, something which was evident in the reverse fixture with Leipzig as the Bundesliga outfit did get in behind the Reds’ defence with uncomfortable ease at times.