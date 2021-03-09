LFC’s injury woes continue as automatic starter ruled out with knee problem

Roberto Firmino isn’t in training today and will therefore miss the Champions League tie with Rb Leipzig tomorrow.

The Brazilian was absent from Sunday’s 1-0 defeat to Fulham and will now – almost definitely – not play our Champions League Last 16 second-leg either.

Roberto Firmino missing from Liverpool training with knee problem. Doubtful for RB Leipzig game. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) March 9, 2021

For the main part, it’s been our defence that has been decimated with injuries this season, and this is the first time oner of the front-three will miss a game they would likely have started with something other than COVID or fatigue.

Bobby is not enjoying a productive season – playing well every three to four games – but you can guarantee he would have been in the lineup tomorrow evening if fit.

In his place, we predict Jurgen Klopp will start Diogo Jota, perhaps on the right, enabling Mo Salah to play through the middle – where he’s arguably more effective right now.

Liverpool hold a 2-0 lead from the first-leg, which included two away goals.