Liverpool given major boost as centre-half returns to training ahead of Champions League clash

Liverpool have been given a welcome boost ahead of their Champions League clash with RB Leipzig on Wednesday night.

Young centre-half Ozan Kabak has resumed training after missing the 1-0 loss to Fulham in the Premier League through injury, as seen in the live session on YouTube.

It’s unclear if the Turk will definitely take part in the Leipzig fixture, but it’s certainly a positive sign.

On the downside, Roberto Firmino and Caoimhin Kelleher were both missing from action at Kirkby, all but confirming they won’t be part of the travelling squad for the European clash.

Liverpool will be aiming for a convincing result against Leipzig on Wednesday night, with the Reds’ domestic form nothing short of a disgrace in recent weeks.

Jurgen Klopp and co. take a 2-0 lead to Budapest, but will not be underestimating the Bundesliga side, especially after the humbling Fulham delivered last weekend.

Champions League qualification by finishing within the top four places now seems unlikely, so it’s to be expected Liverpool will put emphasis on their performances across the continent this term in the hopes of claiming No.7 and automatic qualification – as they did in 2005.