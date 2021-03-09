Many LFC fans petrified on Twitter after Joachim Löw news breaks…

Germany manager Joachim Löw is leaving his post after the Euros this summer, it has been confirmed.

And as a result, hundreds of Liverpool fans online have begun worryingly speculating if Jurgen Klopp will take his job, a role he’s always said that one day, he’d like.

For us, Klopp has three years left on his contract come the end of this season and we reckon he’ll honour it unless told otherwise.

He’s a man of his word and will relish the chance to rebuild a great team once this nonsensical campaign is over.

There is no way Klopp leaves Liverpool before he’s had a chance to celebrate at a packed Anfield again, is there?

This season has been dire – and both the manager and the team have been poor – but that doesn’t mean his adventure with us is over.

Get the fans back, get Virgil van Dijk back, bring in some fresh faces and let’s go again in 2021/22.

And we may as well have a decent go at the Champions League this season, while we’re at it!

Here’s what Reds are saying online about the news, though…

 

