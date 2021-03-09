Michael Edwards to go back in for Ligue 1 star who was ‘so keen’ on transfer, this summer

Liverpool may try and sign Duje Caleta-Car again, having missed out on the Croat in January.

This is according to Dave Maddock of the Mirror, who gave an interview to Anfield Watch.

You’ll remember Croatia international Caleta-Car and Ligue 1 star had his bags packed and was posting about Liverpool on social media, before it emerged Marseille wouldn’t sell because they didn’t have time to bring in a replacement.

“Liverpool are definitely going to be in the market for a centre-half this summer and, while I was told some time ago that there wasn’t anything in the constant links with Upamecano, it could well be that they are looking at Konate instead,” Maddock said. “Personally, though, I wouldn’t be too surprised if they went back in for Caleta-Car over the summer given the player was so keen on the move and that the deal is clearly there to be done.”

Liverpool ended up with Ozan Kabak, who is now carrying an injury and might not be ready for Rb Leipzig tomorrow – and Ben Davies – who has somehow not yet played a minute despite the ridiculous injury situation.

Against Fulham on Sunday, Nat Phillips partnered Rhys Williams at the back, with Davies not even in the squad despite being fully fit.

We think that is a bizarre situation – and actually feel a little sorry for the 25-year-old.

Perhaps he’s not impressing sufficiently in training. Usually, we’d accept that Jurgen Klopp is simply allowing players time for adaptation, but when all the other centre-backs are injured, it would make sense to field the one you’ve just bought!