Nagelsmann backs Liverpool to pick up form: “The players and coach are too good”

RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann has backed Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp to rediscover their form after a shocking run of results.

The reigning Premier League champions have lost their last six games at home on the bounce – the first time that’s happened in the club’s 128-year history.

Speaking in his press conference ahead of tomorrow night’s Champions League clash with Liverpool, Nagelsmann said he ‘feels’ for Klopp and has no doubt the Reds will bounce back.

“I feel for Liverpool and Jurgen especially when you are used to being successful and everything which comes into it with the emotions, the title,” the 33-year-old told journalists (via This Is Anfield).

“And then there is a period that is hard to come through but the players and coach are too good and they will get out of it. This is a difficult phase for the team but they are still a world-class team, it is one of the top world-class coaches.

“Klopp said this weekend it was his worst period as a coach but he has already mastered some crises and they still have a chance to win the match. There are a lot of details coming together which sometimes means you go down a little bit and you can’t win the matches.

“But we are not talking about the results of Liverpool. It is not important that Liverpool lost against Everton or Fulham. We have the necessary respect for them as we lost the first game and we will do everything we can not to lose the second leg.”

Leipzig will have to take on Liverpool without star man Angelino, after the Spaniard was ruled out of the game – but the Bundesliga outfit will be boosted by the returns of Marcel Halstenberg and captain Marcel Sabitzer.

The Reds take a 2-0 lead into the second leg and will be hoping to avoid yet another humbling after falling apart in their domestic season.

Both sides will travel to Budapest again this week, which could actually come as an advantage for Liverpool, given they’ve lost their last six games at Anfield.