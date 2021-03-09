Ozan Kabak unlikely to sign for LFC permanently, says journalist

Liverpool might ‘look elsewhere’ rather than signing Ozan Kabak permanently in the summer.

This is according to Dave Maddock of the Mirror, who explained his feelings to Anfield Watch.

Liverpool secured the Turkey international on loan on deadline day at the beginning of February, and due to our perilous injury situation, Kabak has been more or less an automatic pick – although an injury of his own meant he missed out v Fulham on Sunday…

He’s made mistakes, but he’s done alright – and his errors can very much be explained by the fact he’s 20-years-old and is arriving into a team which is badly struggling – but Maddock thinks he’s a stop-gap rather than a longer-term solution.

“I think performances in training will have more influence on Klopp’s thinking than matches, but I really struggle to see Liverpool signing Kabak permanently,” he said. “They didn’t really seem that keen on him when links were flying around in the summer and the insistence that he arrive in January with an option rather than obligation to buy spoke volumes about the lack of faith in the player. It looked a lot like the club simply getting someone in who was available rather than viewing him as a long-term option. I expect them to look elsewhere.”

We actually think right now, this isn’t especially helpful and Kabak should be simply be given until the end of the season to prove himself…

We have ten games left in the Premier League and hopefully a few more in Europe, to boot.

Ben Davies, who also signed in the winter window, has not done enough in training to impress Jurgen Klopp – and is so far yet to play a minute.