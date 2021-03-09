Paul Joyce has cleared up the FSG / Jurgen Klopp exit rumours & claimed big transfer summer imminent

Liverpool have lost six Premier League games at Anfield on the spin, which is beyond farcical considering we were on the back of a 68-game unbeaten run in the same stadium and same competition…

As a result, there has been speculation, largely baseless of course, about Jurgen Klopp’s future.

Is he happy? Have FSG had enough? Will the German take over the national team job now available after this summer’s Euros?

According to the trusted Paul Joyce in the Times, FSG will back Klopp and arm him with transfer funds this summer.

“Klopp can continue to count on the unequivocal backing of FSG, which harbours no doubts that he will oversee a revival in the champions’ fortunes. It believes that a two-month downturn in results is an anomaly and has been shaped hugely by a lengthy injury list during what is an unusual season owing to the pandemic,” he writes.

“After five years of progress FSG will not abandon 53-year-old Klopp and plans to make money available to strengthen the team despite the increasing likelihood of missing out on a place in the Champions League next season.”

This is music to our ears, in truth. Liverpool have been appalling, but the reasons why are obvious.

We need a reset. And the end of this season provides that opportunity.

Fans back, injured players available and some new blood.

If Klopp doesn’t deserve a chance to right the wrongs, who does?

The fact of the matter is he is perfect for our club and city and we should unequivocally stand by him.