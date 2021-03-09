Reliable Brazilian outlet confirms LFC have made approach for scintillating wing-forward

There are many transfer rumours fans should take with a pinch of salt, but certain outlets don’t print rubbish, and Brazilian outlet UOL Esporte is one of them.

They are today suggesting that Leeds United will hold a meeting with Raphinha’s agent Deco regarding the player’s potential summer exit.

Deco wants to know what Leeds will charge potential suitors for his service – and will sit down with the Leeds hierarchy to find out – following direct conversations with both Manchester United and Liverpool.

The report actually says United are favourites, and have an advantage in that Raphinha is good friends with Bruno Fernandes – but in reality we think the winger would happily move to either of us…

We like Raphinha, but are a little worried he doesn’t have the numbers of goals and assists yet to directly influence our frontline.

He’s notched five in the Premier League this term, which is less than Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, two players enduring miserable seasons for us.

EOTK Opinion…

If we can secure him for less than £50m, it’s a smart move – but we reckon that’s unlikely considering Raphinha will still have four years left on his contract at the end of this season.

We reckon an out and out no.9 is a priority before we look for another wing-forward.