The Biggest Transfer Rumours connected to Liverpool

As you can see from the club’s recent form, injuries can be a massive setback, especially when you don’t have a substitute to replace the injured player. The case with Liverpool’s defence is a good example of how Klopp is trying to patch up the lack of players in the centre-back.

After literally every defender ended up being injured, Klopp used the winter transfer period to buy players that are capable of holding the back line until the standard players return. But, that is not enough. Liverpool needs substitutes at almost every position if they want to compete at a high level in the Premier League, but also in other competitions, such as the domestic cups and the Champions League.

Bets are Changing

One interesting indicator which showed how much the fans’ confidence has fallen into the club was shown by online bookmakers. Up until recently, a big majority of the betting fans who betted on Liverpool were wagering for the club to win. That is not the case now. Due to the club’s lack of good form, they go for safer options – they mostly bet on goals.

The lack of trust which is shown by this and many other indicators tell us one thing – transfers are needed. With that thought in mind, we decided to name some of the biggest names that have been linked to Liverpool this season. Let’s check them out.

Paulo Dybala

Paulo Dybala has been at the centre of attention for around 2 years. He simply did not fit Sarri’s style of play at Juventus and even though he is finding his way back with Pirlo, he does not seem to be very pleased with the minutes that he is getting.

It goes without saying that he is one of the most talented players on the planet and considering the fact that he is just reaching his prime, Dybala could be a top hit and he would reinvent himself under Klopp’s wing. Thanks to his great skills and great vision, he can prove to be a great asset and would fit perfectly in the team.

Erling Haaland

Ever since he managed to shock the football world with his flawless performance in Leipzig, Erling Haaland has been on Liverpool’s radar. Even though Borussia Dortmund managed to snatch him, many rumours are circulating that he could leave the club in the next year or two.

Liverpool is among the favourites to sign him, along with Bayern Munich, PSG, and Real Madrid. Recently, even Chelsea joined the race. Bringing Haaland to the team would be a massive boost as he is young and yet to reach his full potential. Just a reminder, Erling is dominating in every competition this year as he has scored 17 goals and recorded 4 assists in 17 games.

Kylian Mbappe

Finally, we have arguably the best future player in the world. While many stated that Kylian will be a one-season wonder since he is too young to be that good, he managed to prove all critics wrong. Mbappe is still in his early 20s and has already won numerous trophies, with the World Cup being the most notable one.

He too, along with Dybala and Haaland is connected to Liverpool, but the one thing that stands in the way is his price tag. PSG want an insane amount of money for him, which is no surprise and judging from the fact that Liverpool never liked spending ridiculous amounts, we don’t think that this transfer is likely to happen anytime soon. But, since the club is keen on maintaining the top form, we may witness pleasant news.