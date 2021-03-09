(Video) Gerrard interrupts journalist to correct Klopp misconception

Rangers manager and Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard seemingly lost some of his patience in an interview with a journalist this week.

ITV News’ Peter Smith asked the former Reds captain about supporters wanting him to take over at Anfield, but he cut the interviewer short to say “Liverpool fans don’t want me…they want Jurgen Klopp.”

Gerrard continued by saying “I wish you knew how much we love Jurgen Klopp,” in an attempt to dispel the weird chat of Liverpool fans supposedly calling for Klopp to be replaced.

Our take on this: loads of football fans – particularly online – will say reactionary things which isn’t a true representative of the entire fan-base.



Pictures via ITV News.

Love every single second of this reply. pic.twitter.com/ReCOPEVZh2 — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) March 9, 2021