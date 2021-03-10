Barcelona identify Thiago as summer target; report claims Spaniard wants to leave LFC

Thiago Alcantara has been linked with a return to his former side, Barcelona, following the election of Joan Laporte as club president, as reported by El Gol Digital.

The midfielder only joined Liverpool in a £25m deal from Bayern Munich last summer, though Laporte is said to be keen on the Spain international, along with compatriot Adama Traore, as two signings to help bring the glory days back to the Catalan side.

While we can all admit that the current season has been somewhat draining, both emotionally and physically for the players and manager, the idea that our No.6 would want to cut his Reds career short seems highly unlikely.

Will Thiago will leave Liverpool this summer?

Putting aside the obvious fact that the 29-year-old only just arrived at Anfield last summer, there are major doubts over whether Barcelona will be able to afford any major signings considering the financial ramifications of COVID-19 (not to mention mountains of debt).

Despite premature claims to the contrary, it’s clear that the classy Spaniard has a great deal to offer Liverpool – particularly once the team has returned to full-strength and the confidence is flowing once more.

As such, rather than recommending an accompaniment of salt to such reports, we’d have to altogether suggest an outright dismissal – Thiago won’t be going anywhere come the season end.

