Gary Lineker’s three word tweet hits the nail on the head as LFC waltz to the UCL quarter-finals

Gary Lineker tweeted three words to send chills down the spines of Liverpool fans across the globe after the Reds’ resounding 4-0 aggregate victory over RB Leipzig booked them a ticket to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

“Liverpool are back,” the Match of the Day pundit announced on the Twittersphere; a sentiment no doubt shared by much of the fanbase.

Liverpool are back. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) March 10, 2021

While the credit must go to the front-three for some brilliant interplay to create both goals, it was clear for all to see that the long-awaited return of Fabinho to the midfield had a transformative effect on Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Are Liverpool really back?

It was predicted prior to the Champions League clash that the addition of our No.3 back in the middle of the park would be beneficial for Liverpool for the remainder of the season.

While perhaps not stealing the show with a ludicrous assist or goal, the Brazilian’s influence was undeniably present, with Thiago Alcantara particularly benefitting from his midfield partner’s cover behind him.

It’s one thing to claim that we’ve returned in Europe and another thing entirely to make the same statement in regard to the Premier League.

We’ve a tall order ahead of us to make the top four places, but should Klopp keep his prized midfield enforcer in his favoured spot, you’d have to back the Reds to distinctly improve their domestic form with immediate effect.

