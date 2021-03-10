Glen Johnson predicts Liverpool will bring ‘three or four new players in’; advises former side to go for Varane

Glen Johnson expects his former side to go on a spending spree in the summer, advising the Reds to pursue Raphael Varane to bolster their defensive options.

A centre-half reportedly remains Liverpool’s main priority in the impending transfer window, following the impact of long-term injuries to Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez on the side’s title defence.

“I think they will back Klopp this summer. I think they’ll be looking to get three or four new players in and freshen it up with new faces and younger legs, hungry players too,” the ex-fullback told CheltenhamGuides.com (via the Echo). “It doesn’t matter if you win the league or not, every team has to strengthen because if they don’t everyone else will. It’s important that the board back him and let him buy two or three players.”

While Real Madrid may be prepared to wait out the summer and refuse any and all bids that come their way for the Frenchman, the La Liga outfit would be gambling on the defender extending his terms next season at the risk of losing him on a free down the line.

“When a big player like Varane walk through the door, someone who has been there and done it, it gives everybody a lift,” Johnson added. “If you’re an away team and you arrive at Anfield to see Van Dijk and Varane at the back, you’re going to think ‘how are we meant to score against these two?’, so that will be a huge statement if they can make these sort of signings.”

Will Liverpool go for Varane in the summer?

Assuming that reports claiming that FSG will back Jurgen Klopp in the summer, regardless of whether we finish in or out of the top four places, are accurate, players like Varane could be genuine options.

With Gini Wijnaldum set to depart come the season end and the front line having been identified as an area in need of improvement, Liverpool will need some serious investment behind us to ensure that we can recruit to a high standard.

Without funds, we may realistically only be capable of bringing in one quality player at the cost of other departments in the squad – at that point it will depend on which position Klopp regards as being in most desperate need of attention in the window.

