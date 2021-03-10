‘I’d take him in a heartbeat’ – Liverpool fans react as Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic linked with summer exits

Posted by
‘I’d take him in a heartbeat’ – Liverpool fans react as Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic linked with summer exits

Liverpool fans have shared their reactions on the Twittersphere as reports emerged linking Chelsea stars Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic with summer departures.

The pair were both formerly reported targets for the Reds, with Jurgen Klopp having previously coached the latter at Dortmund in his final season with the Bundesliga outfit.

Pulisic, Werner
Liverpool were previously linked with both Chelsea stars, who have struggled to make an impact this season at Stamford Bridge

With Bobby’s Firmino’s form having been called into question since the turn of the year, it has been suggested that the club could do with bringing in another forward in the summer to add competition for the Brazilian’s spot.

READ MORE: Barcelona identify Thiago as summer target; report claims Spaniard wants to leave LFC

Could Liverpool prise either man from Chelsea in the summer?

There’s no question that the recruitment department at Liverpool would bite if the opportunity arose to bring either player to Anfield.

The likelihood of such an eventuality coming to pass, however, is somewhat slim, with Thomas Tuchel unlikely to sanction the move of either former Reds target to a Premier League rival.

Both Werner and Pulisic have contracts that extend to at least 2024, which would suggest that a significant transfer fee would be required to take either of the ex-Bundesliga stars off the London side’s hands.

In theory, we’d happily take one of the pair, but in practice, we just can’t see such a move happening before their contracts eventually draw to a close.

You can check out the fan reactions below:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top