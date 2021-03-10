‘I’d take him in a heartbeat’ – Liverpool fans react as Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic linked with summer exits

Liverpool fans have shared their reactions on the Twittersphere as reports emerged linking Chelsea stars Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic with summer departures.

The pair were both formerly reported targets for the Reds, with Jurgen Klopp having previously coached the latter at Dortmund in his final season with the Bundesliga outfit.

With Bobby’s Firmino’s form having been called into question since the turn of the year, it has been suggested that the club could do with bringing in another forward in the summer to add competition for the Brazilian’s spot.

READ MORE: Barcelona identify Thiago as summer target; report claims Spaniard wants to leave LFC

Could Liverpool prise either man from Chelsea in the summer?

There’s no question that the recruitment department at Liverpool would bite if the opportunity arose to bring either player to Anfield.

The likelihood of such an eventuality coming to pass, however, is somewhat slim, with Thomas Tuchel unlikely to sanction the move of either former Reds target to a Premier League rival.

Both Werner and Pulisic have contracts that extend to at least 2024, which would suggest that a significant transfer fee would be required to take either of the ex-Bundesliga stars off the London side’s hands.

In theory, we’d happily take one of the pair, but in practice, we just can’t see such a move happening before their contracts eventually draw to a close.

You can check out the fan reactions below:

Cut price would take both — Neil Bloye (@nellyb1979) March 10, 2021

I'd gamble on Werner because we know he can be prolific. Pulisic only on a loan with option to buy because he has so far shown his body can't take the prems intensity like Keita and Matip have. Bundesliga must be so much less physically demanding if these guys were fit there. — Shakir (@ShakirSH35dv5e7) March 10, 2021

100% good shout, talented ball player. Would do well at pool and let us bring the avg age down in midfield considerably — Darren Boyd (@DarrenBoyd2) March 10, 2021

I'd take him in a heartbeat, great player — Juanito (@upsidedownhead6) March 10, 2021

I really don’t want Werner, he doesn’t seem to have much to his game, and if one of our biggest frustrations with firmino is his finishing I don’t think replacing him with a man who’s missed 80% of his big chances this season is gonna help — ☕️ (@Thia_Dio) March 10, 2021

Another play that misses 3/4 of the season through injury, perfect signing for us 👏🏻👍🏻💪🏻 — mh (@Mike_Hampson10) March 10, 2021