(Image) Liverpool v RB Leipzig team news confirmed: Klopp names strong midfield LFC fans will love

Liverpool’s matchday squad for the second-leg of their Champions League Last 16 tie with RB Leipzig has been released, with Jurgen Klopp making wholesale changes once more from the side put out against Fulham at the weekend.

Having trained with the squad, Ozan Kabak makes a return to the first-XI with Nathaniel Phillips partnering the Turk in the heart of defence.

Gini Wijnaldum is the only central midfielder to hold on to his position in the middle of the park, with Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara starting alongside him.

Mo Salah and Diogo Jota likewise remain in the front-three, with Sadio Mane taking back his spot from Xherdan Shaqiri.

You can catch the full team news below:

The team new is… LIVE! Klopp has gone with a different side against Leipzig tonight. We imagine a few of you will be intrigued by the midfield. Thoughts?💭 #LFC pic.twitter.com/D10o4QHwyd — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) March 10, 2021