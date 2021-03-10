(Image) Liverpool v RB Leipzig team news confirmed: Klopp names strong midfield LFC fans will love

Liverpool’s matchday squad for the second-leg of their Champions League Last 16 tie with RB Leipzig has been released, with Jurgen Klopp making wholesale changes once more from the side put out against Fulham at the weekend.

Having trained with the squad, Ozan Kabak makes a return to the first-XI with Nathaniel Phillips partnering the Turk in the heart of defence.

Gini Wijnaldum is the only central midfielder to hold on to his position in the middle of the park, with Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara starting alongside him.

Mo Salah and Diogo Jota likewise remain in the front-three, with Sadio Mane taking back his spot from Xherdan Shaqiri.

