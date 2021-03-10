Intriguing news as former LFC target Timo Werner looking to quit Chelsea

Timo Werner is looking to end his Chelsea stint after a difficult first season in England, Football Insider has claimed.

The 25-year-old was Liverpool’s primary target before last summer, but we couldn’t pay his £50m release-clause in full and as a result, Chelsea swooped in, despite him being the man Jurgen Klopp fancied.

His stint at Chelsea has not been a success though, scoring just five goals in 27 appearances in the Premier League so far.

The report suggests Werner will head back to Germany, which makes more sense considering that’s the league in which he made his name and did most damage – but we wonder if Klopp might ask questions again.

Will we get him…?

It was no secret ho highly our manager rated Werner, but in fairness, we ended up with Diogo Jota instead – who despite missing three months through injury, has still scored the same amount of goals (9) in all competitions.

Liverpool really need a marquee, powerful centre-forward – and not someone who prefers to run the channels – as Werner does.

We’d love Erling Haaland, but securing the world-class Norwegian might be impossible.