James Pearce reveals grim details of chat with LFC insider: ‘Everything just feels like hard work this season’

James Pearce revealed a discussion he had with an individual at Liverpool who spoke of how the season has damaged the spirit at the club.

The Reds journalist talked about the difficulty for the side’s staff in getting the message across to the players this term, with injuries and the following disruption to the team structure appearing to have culminated in a “malaise” that has spread throughout the squad.

“I spoke to someone recently at the club, who just said everything just feels like hard work this season. It just feels like the enjoyment and the joy of it has kind of seeped away a bit and of course that’s as a result of so many setbacks along the way and a lot of adversity that’s been thrown in their direction,” Pearce spoke on The Athletic’s The Red Agenda podcast. “The players are letting him down at the moment. There’s a lot of players there who should be taking a long hard look in the mirror.”

Can Liverpool work their way out of the current crisis?

As The Atheltic journalist was keen to emphasise: there can be no question over whether Jurgen Klopp is the right man to lead Liverpool in the right direction.

There are serious doubts over whether we can grab a top four place by the season end; a failure to do so will certainly feed further speculation over the German’s Anfield future, despite it being clear to all that circumstances have largely been out of his hands.

The return of players like Diogo Jota will make a difference, as will further options in midfield to allow us to play a balanced trio in the middle of the park.

Should we not qualify for the Champions League next term, however, we at the EOTK firmly believe that Klopp is deserving, at the very least, of another season to make the most out of a full-strength side.

