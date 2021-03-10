Klopp confirms how long he plans to remain at Liverpool, as speculation mounts over Anfield future

Jurgen Klopp told BT Sport prior to the Reds’ impending Champions League Last 16 clash with RB Leipzig that he “will be here for the next three years”.

The German’s Liverpool future has been scrutinised of late, with his side struggling domestically since the turn of the year.

Jurgen Klopp to BT Sport: “In my understanding, I will be here for the next three years.” — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) March 10, 2021

It was made very clear in the pre-Leipzig presser that the former Dortmund boss would honour his current contract with the incumbent champions.

It’s pleasing to hear Klopp reiterate his desire to remain at the helm once more, nonetheless.

READ MORE: (Image) Liverpool v RB Leipzig team news confirmed: Klopp names strong midfield LFC fans will love

Will Jurgen Klopp be backed regardless of what happens for the remainder of the season?

With the Reds still in the Champions League, a lot, admittedly, can still go wrong in our season, which some may argue would put further pressure on Klopp ahead of the summer.

That being said, it appears clear to those within and around the club that Liverpool’s troubles this term are not the direct fault of the manager, but rather a culmination of a number of factors – most notably, injuries.

With key stars returning to the lineup, including Fabinho in midfield against Leipzig tonight, there is the hope that extra balance in midfield will help bring out the best from the side once more going into the remainder of the campaign.

Whatever happens, the boss deserves an opportunity to prove that what we’ve experienced this season has merely been an uncomfortable and prolonged blip feeding back from the long-term injuries sustained to our starting centre-back duo last year.