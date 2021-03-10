La Liga chief assesses likelihood of Mo Salah moving to Spain this summer

La Liga president Javier Tebas said it would be “very unlikely” that Mo Salah would make the move over to Spain this summer due to the financial ramifications of COVID-19.

The forward’s future at Liverpool was once again called into question after his agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, released a dubious tweet following the player’s second-half substitution in the 1-0 defeat to Chelsea last week.

“I definitely hope that he joins La Liga but I don’t expect big money transfers this summer,” the Spaniard told ON Time Sports (via the Echo). “An arrival of Mohamed Salah in La Liga? With the current financial situation, it is very unlikely that Liverpool will sell Mohamed Salah or that a club will sign a big name this summer.”

Will Salah remain at Anfield next season?

The idea that our Egyptian King could part ways with us this summer has to be considered out of the question, not just due to his importance to this Liverpool side, but also because of the financial constraints affecting most European clubs.

Despite the meddling of the 28-year-old’s agent off the pitch, there has been no indication of a desire to seek pastures new.

As many fans will no doubt remember from Salah’s interview with AS last year, the ball remains firmly in our court, as to whether the former Roma man will have a future at Anfield that extends beyond his current contract.

