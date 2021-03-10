Liverpool and AC Milan circle La Liga defender set to become free agent this summer – report

Liverpool and AC Milan are reportedly set to battle out for the signing of Real Betis centre-back Aissa Mandi, who becomes a free agent at the end of the season, according to SportMediaset (via the Echo).

The position of centre-half is likely to be a priority for the Reds in the impending summer transfer window, following the impact defensive injuries have had on the incumbent champions’ league campaign.

READ MORE: The xG stat that suggests Liverpool should be higher up in the league table

With Jurgen Klopp’s side potentially facing next season without Champions League football, the Algerian could provide a suitable solution to our problems, alongside the permanent of signing of Ozan Kabak potentially come the season end.

Will Mandi end up at Anfield?

Given the impact Virgil van Dijk’s and Joe Gomez’s long-term injuries on Liverpool, one would reasonably suspect that the recruitment team will have their eyes on a top target to ensure that such a scenario (unlikely as it is) could not affect us as severely in the future.

Mandi would be an absolute bargain option, but there have to be serious doubts – beyond the report itself – over whether the 29-year-old would qualify as a top target.

Should we choose not to exercise Kabak’s £18m option-to-buy clause, it’s possible then that the Real Betis man might attract our interest.

FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM, HERE!