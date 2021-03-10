Liverpool considering move for £51m Brazilian wonderkid who broke Pele’s record – report

Liverpool are keeping track of Santos starlet Angelo Gabriel with a view to making a move in the summer, as reported by Sport Witness.

The Brazilian youngster, with a release clause amounting to £51m, became Santos’ second-youngest player of all time last year ahead of Pele.

Real Madrid are also said to be in the mix for the wonderkid’s signature, with Jurgen Klopp’s side potentially facing serious competition to take Gabriel to Anfield.

Is Gabriel out of Liverpool’s price range?

Though reports have suggested Klopp will be properly backed in the upcoming summer transfer window, the idea that the club will dish out £51m to meet the forward’s release clause would raise eyebrows.

There’s the possibility that a lower fee could be negotiated, of course, given the financial constraints faced by both Liverpool and Real Madrid as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Should both express an interest, we would expect Gabriel’s head to be turned by the prospect of playing for one of Europe’s elite sides.

That being said, should we get the backing to revamp multiple areas of the squad, we at the EOTK would imagine that older targets would be favoured for a more immediate impact.

