Liverpool pursuit of Alaba suffers blow as defender’s agents meet with Barcelona chief – report

Barcelona have joined the race for David Alaba, with newly elected (for a second spell) president Joan Laporta meeting with the Austrian’s agents, as reported by Diario AS.

Real Madrid are thought to remain in the driving seat, though they have yet to meet the defender’s wage demands.

Set to become a free agent this summer, the 28-year-old would be a coup for the side that secures his signature.

Certainly, if Liverpool are hoping to revamp their first XI without having to spend all their budget on a centre-half, the Bayern Munich star would be the perfect solution.

Will Barcelona’s interest sway Alaba?

Considering the financial turmoil in La Liga as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we’d expect Barcelona to struggle to afford Alaba’s wages without a serious exodus come the season end.

With Real Madrid still failing to meet the Bundesliga man’s demands, the door then remains open for clubs like Liverpool who have, by contrast, been less severely affected by the health crisis.

We’d love to see the 29-year-old end up in Merseyside, and while the two Spanish powerhouses continue to suffer financially, such an eventuality remains on the cards.