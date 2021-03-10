Liverpool to compete with Bayern and United for £58m out-of-favour Chelsea star – report

Liverpool are reportedly keeping tabs on Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic, according to the Daily Mail.

The winger has only played 134 minutes of Premier League football from a possible 810 under new boss Thomas Tuchel, attracting the attention of the Reds, Manchester United, and European rivals Bayern Munich.

The 22-year-old was brought on in the 90th minute in the London side’s 2-0 victory on Monday, having not seen much game time since the departure of Frank Lampard at the helm.

Pulisic was reportedly a former target for Jurgen Klopp, so there’s the possibility that the German could be tempted to snatch the United States international from a rival club, should the opportunity arise.

With a long-term contract (until 2024) standing in the way, however, not to mention the likely ludicrous fee Chelsea would be able to command for a player that initially cost them £58m, it’s an eventuality that’s unlikely to happen.

Given the obvious quality of the former Dortmund man, we’d expect him to either recover his best form under his former Bundesliga coach or at worst be sold on to a side outside of the Premier League.