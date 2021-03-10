Riise speaks about chances of countryman Haaland signing for Liverpool

Former Liverpool left-back John Arne Riise has spoken in length about the phenomenal Erling Haaland, who once again proved his greatness last night in the Champions League.

In that competition, Haaland has 20 goals in 14 games – and he’s overtaken the Brazilian Ronaldo for goals scored already…

As a result, he’s the no.1 target for Liverpool fans this summer, with 60% of the 12,000 voters on our Twitter poll actually preferring him to Kylian Mbappe!

In a crazy fantasy world where one of these is possible… Who you 'avin'? — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) March 9, 2021

Riise has highlighted Haaland’s genius – but smartly suggested there is practically zero chance of us acquiring him outside of the Champions League.

“He is going to be a top player for the next 10-15 years. Maybe he is one of the players Liverpool should have a look at,” Riise told TEAM TALK.

“I have been watching him for a few years and there was always talk about this kid coming through that could be really good. But I never believed he would be this good this quickly. He’s a raw talent, he’s powerful, quick, he can score with both feet and his head.

“He scares defenders with his pace and power and the main thing for me is he is hungry. He is hungry for more and more. His confidence is so high.

“Obviously, I would love Liverpool to sign Haaland, but he needs to be in the Champions League. He needs to be up against the best players and fighting for titles.

“It would be crazy if Haaland went to Liverpool. They would have an incredible front three or four, but I don’t know if it can happen.”

When you see Haaland playing in Europe, Riise is right – there is no way he should spend a season in the Europa.

It’s very frustrating as Liverpool were top at Christmas, and are now big outsiders for the top four.

Perhaps our only chance of qualifying for the Champions League is winning it this season – but for that to happen – we’ll need to get past Rb Leipzig tonight and get a kind draw in the quarters.

Then, you never know.