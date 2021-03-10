(Video) Beaming Klopp lauds Fabinho influence: ‘We all want Fab on the No.6’

Jurgen Klopp shared a conversation he had with Fabinho after the Brazilian’s outstanding return to the centre of the park for Liverpool in their 4-0 aggregate victory over RB Leipzig in the Champions League.

The German told BT Sport’s Des Kelly that he felt the former Monaco star clearly showed his desire to hold on to the No.6 position.

Alongside the No.3, Thiago Alcantara looked a man unleashed, putting in exactly the kind of performance he used to display on a regular basis at Bayern Munich.

The influence of the 27-year-old extended beyond the midfield, with the front-three seeming to work more efficiently than we’ve come to see in recent times.

With the Reds returning to Premier League football next Monday, we’d be well-advised to keep Fabinho in his favoured midfield spot.

