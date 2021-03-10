(Video) Danny Mills makes ludicrous comparison between Liverpool’s injury crisis and Manchester City’s last season

Danny Mills has compared Liverpool’s injury crisis this term to Manchester City’s the season prior, pointing to the impact Aymeric Laporte’s injury had on Pep Guardiola’s side.

Having witnessed how the Reds’ defence has suffered, along with various other factors of our play, with Virgil van Dijk sidelined for the long-term, we can appreciate how the loss of a key centre-half can make a difference.

Of course, one would be inclined to argue that comparing the Frenchman to our towering No.4, let alone City’s alleged ‘crisis’ to our own, is a step too far, to say the least.

The injuries we’ve had to deal with this year have been utterly unprecedented, with midfielders beyond our starting and backup options succumbing to knocks themselves as Jurgen Klopp has tried to navigate past the crisis.

