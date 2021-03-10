(Video) Diogo Jota misses total sitter: Liverpool’s 1st-half performance superb, but finishing woeful

Liverpool looked like the Reds we know and love in the first-half in Budapest tonight – until the point when they tried to put the ball into the net!

The midfield, with Fabinho back, was much improved, with Thiago looking like a new player as well.

As a result, we’re pretty happy with what we saw, but the finishing left plenty to be desired!

Diogo Jota was maybe the biggest culprit on the stroke of half-time…

The Portuguese pounced on a rebound, but somehow hit the side-netting with the net gaping in front of him.

