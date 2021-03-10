(Video) Fabinho & Thiago compilation v Rb Leipzig: Two of world’s best midfielders dominate Champions League win

Liverpool’s midfield has changed in nearly every game during our barren run, but for the first time since September, we got Fabinho back as our anchorman tonight.

And we looked a completely different team. Alongside him, Thiago was utterly brilliant, too.

Below, you can see a compilation of the best bits from the Brazilian and the Spaniard.

It’s fair to say Gini Wijnaldum was pretty tidy alongside them, as well.

It might be that Jurgen Klopp should have trusted Nat Phillips at the back much more often and played Fab in his best position – but we think that will be obvious from now on.

