(Video) Freak: LFC target Haaland bulldozes CB & scores disallowed worldy, before converting penalty and giving it to keeper

It was great watching the Champions League last night. Players ran around, fought for the ball and showed exceptional skill. There were chances for both sides in both fixtures and genuine tension – rather than the absurd tedium of the Premier League recently.

Erling Haaland, a Liverpool target according to the Echo, was the star of the evening, scoring two goals in Borussia Dortmund’s 2-2 draw with Sevilla that saw them progress 5-4 on aggregate.

In seven minutes, Haaland scored a jaw-dropping goal, only to see it wrongly ruled out for barging through the centre-back. But when checking this incident, VAR decided a penalty should have been awarded for a foul on the Norwegian in the previous phase. Haaland missed it, but it was then brought back by VAR as Bono was off his line. Haaland bagged, got in the keeper’s face and was then mobbed by furious Sevilla players.

What a mental passage of play!

– Haaland scores

– Haaland has the goal disallowed

– VAR gives penalty from previous phase of play

– Haaland misses it

– VAR demands a re-take

– Haaland scores his second attempt

– Haaland is booked for his celebration Over seven minutes of chaos from Dortmund vs. Sevilla! 😂 pic.twitter.com/QjI4CLQs8r — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 9, 2021