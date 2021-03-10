(Video) Grujic gets LFC fans laughing on Twitter with hilarious dive in Juventus clash

(Video) Grujic gets LFC fans laughing on Twitter with hilarious dive in Juventus clash

Marko Grujic’s Porto caught headlines as the Primeira Liga side dumped Juventus out of the Champions League on away goals last night, though the 24-year-old’s time-wasting tactics caught the eye of Liverpool fans.

With the tie deep in extra-time, the Serbian took to the turf after contact from Adrien Rabiot, cheekily taking a peek from his hands in full sight of a camera.

The on-loan Liverpool midfielder has been plying his trade this term with the Dragons, having previously enjoyed spells with Cardiff City and Hertha Berlin.

At such a young age still, Grujic may still amount to something at Anfield, though there are concerns that he has not done enough at the Portuguese champions to justify Jurgen Klopp’s faith next term.

You can catch the clip and the fan reaction below, courtesy of BT Sport:

