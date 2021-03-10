(Video) Haaland’s funny interview after bizarre 7 minutes v Sevilla

Erling Haaland is what the kids call nowadays, ‘a different breed’!

The 20-year-old scored twice last night to make it four consecutive braces in the Champions League, ensuring Borussia Dortmund’s progression.

In seven minutes, he bagged a disallowed worldy, then had to retake a penalty and got in a row with the Sevilla players after getting in goalkeeper Bono’s face…

But it looks like Haaland took the whole thing in his stride, based on this post-match interview!

He’s so relaxed and matter of fact about his greatness – it’s almost uncomfortable. What a footballer – what an attitude.

This guy has every right to be as weird as he is, he’s too good 😭 pic.twitter.com/QNUjQBetRD — Football Threads (@FootyThreads_) March 10, 2021