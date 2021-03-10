(Video) Klopp in ‘uncharted territory’ as German faces difficult squad decision – Hughes

Simon Hughes told Off the Ball that Jurgen Klopp faces a new challenge with Liverpool in deciding when to let go of certain starters.

Unique from his prior roles with Mainz and Dortmund, particularly the latter in which the German had to compete whilst his best players were being poached by Bayern Munich, the Reds are technically still in a good position to attract rather than lose stars.

As highlighted by The Athletic journalist, the process of transforming the squad has already begun, with Diogo Jota brought in during the summer and Curtis Jones being pushed into the starting XI.

With Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino all approaching their 30s, not to mention the aging midfield, Klopp will have some important decisions to make before his contract runs out in 2024.

It’s a unique challenge for the 53-year-old, as Hughes has pointed out, but one in which we at the EOTK are in no doubt about him being capable of meeting.

You can catch the clip below (skip to 3:19), courtesy of Off the Ball:

