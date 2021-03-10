(Video) Powerhouse Origi delivers super assist for Sadio Mane goal v Rb Leipzig

Sadio Mane made it 2-0 to Liverpool tonight with a beautiful goal in the second-half, not long after Mo Salah had opened the scoring.

Divock Origi had just come on to replace Diogo Jota, and did some brilliant work down the right flank – beating his man with pace and power and then firing a torpedo cross to Sadio Mane at the back post – whose finish was probably harder than it looked due to the speed of the ball!

Mane has struggled recently, but this goal will do wonders for his confidence.

Well done, lad!

Watch the goal here, courtesy of RMC