(Video) Salah highlights Fabinho importance, as Brazilian’s return heralds improved Liverpool

Mo Salah referenced the loss of Fabinho to the backline, following the injury crisis suffered in the centre-back position, as a reason for Liverpool’s drop in form.

Injuries have undeniably played a key role in disrupting the team structure and, as a result, performances since the start of the season.

Returned to his favoured midfield spot alongside Thiago Alcantara and Gini Wijnaldum, the Brazilian appeared to grant a great deal of freedom to his fellow midfielders, with the former Bayern star flourishing.

With the No.3 back in the starting-XI, one would imagine that Jurgen Klopp will be more than tempted to keep Fabinho in the middle of the park where his influence is most extensive.

As Salah highlighted, Liverpool will need to keep fighting to make the most of the remainder of what has been trying campaign for the Reds.

That being said, with key men back in the side, we look a very different beast to the one that emerged at the turn of the year.

"I've scored good numbers this season!" Mohamed Salah has scored 2️⃣5️⃣ goals in all competitions this campaign – more than any other Premier League player!