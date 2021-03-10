(Video) Salah slots LFC first after brilliant build-up play involving all three forwards carves Leipzig open

Mo Salah put the Reds ahead in the second-leg of their Round of 16 Champions League clash with RB Leipzig, netting after a brilliant bit of link-up play between the front-three.

It was a goal that involved each member of the starting forward line, with the Egyptian beginning the move and ending it after a chain of passes from Thiago Alcantara, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota.

The No.11 looked like he may have held on to the ball for a second longer than necessary as he made space for himself in the 18-yard-box before slotting an effort neatly away in the bottom-right corner.

Liverpool looked a threat throughout, with the addition of Fabinho back in the centre of the park appearing to offer a new lease of life to his teammates.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beIN Sports:

Gol de Mohamed Salah pic.twitter.com/HbAZ3GznOF — DRIBBLING Fútbol (@DribblingFutbol) March 10, 2021