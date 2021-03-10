(Video) Simon Mignolet whipping in crosses for Brugge is bizarre, especially with Shaggy’s ‘It Wasn’t Me’ playing over the top

We’re not sure what’s going on here – but this video Simon Mignolet uploaded to his Instagram has made us laugh and very confused at the same time!

Our former goalkeeper, now at Brugge of course, is seen coming miles out of his goal to sweep up with panache – and decided to play Shaggy’s classic ‘It Wasn’t Me’ over the top of his own compilation.

At the end, Mignolet finds himself on the right-wing, and whips in a Trent Alexander-Arnold style delivery.

For the life of us, we don’t understand why he found himself in that position – and we don’t think we’ve ever seen a goalkeeper cross a ball before.

Perhaps Mignolet has now accepted Jurgen Klopp requires a ball-playing keeper and has worked religiously on his footballing skills!