(Video) Thiago wastes golden goalscoring opportunity after silky interplay from Wijnaldum and Mane

Thiago Alcantara came close to finishing off a well-worked Liverpool move, choosing to pass up a golden opportunity to shoot in the box by laying off the ball to Mo Salah, which was intercepted by the Leipzig defence.

The moment was preceded by a fantastic bit of interplay between Gini Wijnaldum and Sadio Mane, with the latter dropping back into midfield to feed the Dutchman.

Our No.5 supplied a perfect through ball for the advancing Thiago who decided against taking a shot on the edge of the box.

While we admire the selfless play from the Spaniard, we could have really done with seeing the No.6 have a crack at goal from his position – we suppose he’s not been used to playing in a more attacking role in a while!

Liverpool need to do more of this to unlock Leipzig's defense. This was magic. (minus Thiago not shooting)@UCLonCBSSports pic.twitter.com/zRShaBhaqe — Jimmy Conrad (@JimmyConrad) March 10, 2021