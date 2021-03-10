(Video) Thiago wastes golden goalscoring opportunity after silky interplay from Wijnaldum and Mane

Thiago Alcantara came close to finishing off a well-worked Liverpool move, choosing to pass up a golden opportunity to shoot in the box by laying off the ball to Mo Salah, which was intercepted by the Leipzig defence.

The moment was preceded by a fantastic bit of interplay between Gini Wijnaldum and Sadio Mane, with the latter dropping back into midfield to feed the Dutchman.

Our No.5 supplied a perfect through ball for the advancing Thiago who decided against taking a shot on the edge of the box.

While we admire the selfless play from the Spaniard, we could have really done with seeing the No.6 have a crack at goal from his position – we suppose he’s not been used to playing in a more attacking role in a while!

