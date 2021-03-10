(Video) “We’re going to Istanbul!” – Carragher’s hilarious reaction to Liverpool’s UCL victory

Jamie Carragher was in a jubilant mood as he watched his former side cruise to a 2-0 victory in the second-leg of their Last 16 Champions League clash with RB Leipzig.

“We’re going to Istanbul!” the ex-centre-half asserted boldly, with in-studio footage capturing the pundit’s passionate celebrations mid-game.

The return of Fabinho to the midfield handed Jurgen Klopp’s men a new lease of life, with Liverpool posting a confident performance of the likes of which hasn’t been witnessed since before the turn of the year.

While we’d urge caution before jumping on the bandwagon, we’re certainly encouraged after watching a such an exciting outing from the side.

If the Reds can keep this up for the remainder of the season, then perhaps we could be due for a late surprise toward the latter end of the term.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of CBS Sports:

Liverpool's biggest fan @carra23 was EXCITED watching the match today 😂 pic.twitter.com/wnhFEFHYO8 — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) March 10, 2021

