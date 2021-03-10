(Video) Wow: Thiago’s insane Karate Kid Through-Ball leads to massive Liverpool chance

Liverpool had a massive chance to go 1-0 up this evening in the 24th minute v Rb Leipzig, following a special piece of play from Thiago.

The Spaniard launched himself into the air and played a through-ball with mad technique – akin to Paul Di Canio’s volley for West Ham all those years ago!

Mo Salah sadly missed the one v one, and then Sadio Mane messed up the follow up.

It was a great chance, but it was great to see Thiago seeing his forward runners and our African Kings looking to get in behind the defensive line.

More of the same!

