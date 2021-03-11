(Video) BT Sport’s analysis of Fabinho’s MOTM display is superb

The pundits in the BT Studio last night enjoyed Fabinho’s role in Liverpool’s 2-0 in over Rb Leipzig just as much as we did.

Post-game, Peter Crouch, Michael Owen and Gary Lineker waxed lyrical about the Brazilian’s performance – and their video editors put together a nice montage of his best bits!

Hopefully Fab’s MOTM outing will convince Jurgen Klopp to keep him as the anchorman, with the likes of Thiago, Gini Wijnaldum and Naby Keita fighting for the two spots beside him.

Curtis Jones is also an option, of course, as will skipper Jordan Henderson be upon his eventual return.

Then you’ve got James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, of course. The depth is large, but we need the best guys playing from now until the end of the season if we’re salvage the campaign.

"They've missed him in the midfield haven't they…" "When he's in the middle you feel safe." "His touch is nice, he controls the game, he's always calm in possession." An immense man-of-the-match display from Fabinho ⛔️ pic.twitter.com/PBtH6xFW8S — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 10, 2021