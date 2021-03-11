Bitter Rio Ferdinand blasts Liverpool stars after victory for convoluted reason

Former Manchester United captain Rio Ferdinand attempted to pop the Liverpool bubble on Wednesday after a 4-0 aggregate win in the Champions League.

The Reds waltzed into the last eight with relative ease, winning both legs against RB Leipzig 2-0 in Hungary.

Immediately after the final whistle, BT Sports went to their studio to get some thoughts from their pundits on the night and Ferdinand chimed in sharply after Michael Owen said “you can’t rule out Liverpool” for the Champions League title.

As quoted by the Express, the former United defender chimed back with: “Not with that defence, though. Come on. If [Virgil] van Dijk and [Joe] Gomez ain’t there, they don’t win the Champions League.

“There’s Bayern [Munich], [Manchester] City, PSG – those teams will be licking their lips if the come up against a centre-back pairing like that at this level.”

On a surface level, there isn’t much wrong in suggesting Bayern or Man City would carve up the relatively inexperienced Ozan Kabak and Nat Phillips.

But immediately after they’d just marshalled a clean sheet against Leipzig, who occupy the Bundesliga’s second place – 14 points ahead of high-flying Borussia Dortmund and Erling Haaland – shows nothing but his bitterness.

The form Liverpool have endured in the Premier League of late is not a true reflection of the players’ abilities, nor is it the new norm for the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp and co. could use the 4-0 aggregate win over Leipzig as a springboard for the latter stages of the 2020/21 season.