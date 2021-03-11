English refs a farce in Barcelona v PSG match & no Liverpool fan surprised

English refs are not only ruining multiple Premier League games, but they’re bringing their inadequacies into the Champions League…

Last night in the Barcelona v PSG, Lionel Messi’s saved penalty stood, despite Marco Verratti clearly being in the D.

That’s just a case of a referee not knowing the rules. What else can it be?

Anthony Taylor was the ref, David Coote the fourth official and Stuart Attwell the VAR.

This season alone, we’ve had multiple run-ins with all three, most notably Coote against Everton, the game that changed the course of our season.

Do you know how bad a group of referees must be to not check the D for encroachment on VAR.. pic.twitter.com/AM5rM3K91C — Football Threads (@FootyThreads_) March 10, 2021

Back in the Premier League, John Moss failed to award this penalty for Phil Foden yesterday, with Andrew Madley on VAR agreeing with him.

Honeslty – what is the point?

A REF and then a VAR didn't give this as a pen. English refs are losing the plot, honestly. And again, good players punished for staying on their feet. If Foden stays on floor, he gets a pen. Happens to Mane all the time. They need to sort this. https://t.co/PnwRIIE4US — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) March 11, 2021