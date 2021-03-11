Fabinho’s wife jokes with Liverpool fans about swapping Anfield for Puskas Arena

Rebeca Tavares, Fabinho’s wife, enjoys interacting with Liverpool fans on social media, particularly when her husband is on the pitch.

Fabinho put in a monster of a performance against RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday night, as he returned to midfield after playing as a makeshift centre-half for a number of months.

It was a victory to savour for Liverpool as the Premier League title holders have endured a torrid run of form domestically, losing six games on the bounce at Anfield – the worst run at home in 128 years for the club.

The win over Leipzig was held at the Puskas Arena in Hungary due to COVID-19 restrictions, as was the first leg – the Bundesliga side’s ‘home’ game.

Loads of Liverpool fans online were saying the same thing after the full-time whistle: ‘Can we play in the Puskas Arena every week?‘ – even I was at it, admittedly.

Rebeca found a tweet by our friends over at The Redmen TV expressing the same sentiment and thought it was pretty funny, leaving a laughing emoji in the replies.

😂 — Rebeca Tavares (@reebecatavares) March 10, 2021

It’s obviously not something to write home about, but it just goes to show that players and their families see what’s going out on social media – and it’s a lot better when it’s fun stuff like this than the toxicity after a defeat.