(Image) Milner wishes Robertson happy birthday with funny social media post

James Milner has celebrated Liverpool team-mate Andy Robertson’s birthday by absolutely rinsing him on social media, as is tradition among friends.

The 35-year-old took to Instagram to share a photo of the duo from training and – of course – dropped a few hashtags.

Milner wished Robbo well by comparing him to a fine wine; if the drink was ‘very pale and the bottle corked‘ and signed the post off with #leftbackunion and #whatamanwhataplayer.

As ever, it’s nice to see a bit of comradery within the squad!

